|
|
Paraskevi "Patricia" Ninos, 87
WORCESTER - Paraskevi "Patricia" Ninos, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 28th in Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Patricia was born in Igoumenista, Epirus Greece to Aikaterini and John Tsapoukoglou In 1931. She met and married her husband, Stavros Ninos in 1953 and immigrated to the United States in 1955. She is survived by a brother, Andreas Gregory of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Gestimani Sakaloglu of Worcester; two daughters, Anne Malkasian and her husband Steven of Kennebunk, ME and Maria Drosidis and her husband Phil of Worcester, a son, Sam Ninos and his wife Aristia of Charlton; 10 devoted grandchildren, Mallory, Nicholas, Angela, Nicholas, Julie, Casey, Paul, Steven, Andrew, Nikolas and 3 great grandchildren, Maxwell, Alexander and Stella. She was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Burgholzer.
She worked as a seamstress in the garment industry including Jackson Sportswear and later at Worcester State College in food services. Patricia was a very creative and hard worker, investing in rental properties after her husband passed away, to help raise her young family. She was a talented gardener who had beautiful gardens. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Spyridon Cathedral at many Greek festivals and traveled with the senior group to many countries. Her humble and modest nature enabled her to have many lifelong friends. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life and she enjoyed having them around her, often having group sleepovers. Her family would like to thank the loving staff at Holy Trinity for the very good care they have shown their mother.
Her funeral is Wednesday, March 6th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 11:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral Endowment Fund, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barber Ave, Worcester, MA 01606.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019