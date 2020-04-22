|
Pasquale Algieri
Worcester - Pasquale Algieri, 79, of Millbury, formerly a long-time resident of Worcester, passed peacefully, from a sudden battle with COVID-19, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, on his 79th birthday, and less than a month after his beloved wife, Raffaella (Bianco) Algieri, pre-deceased him.
Pat/Patsy, as he was known to family and friends, is survived by his loving family including, two sons, Pasquale Algieri and his wife Angelica of Millbury, and Natale Algieri and his wife Kristina of Worcester; a daughter, Joanna Sliney and her husband David of Shrewsbury; a step-daughter, Erminia Perrone and her significant other of Vero Beach, FL; ten grandchildren, Rosaria, Antonio, and Angelo Perrone, Luca, Giana, and Angelo Algieri, David and Matteo Sliney, Emilee and Ryan Algieri. He is also survived by five brothers, Charlie Algieri and his wife Nancy of Worcester, Luigi Algieri and his wife Antonietta of Oxford, Salvatore Algieri and his wife Antonietta of Worcester, Frank Algieri and Anna of Auburn; and Michael Algieri of Worcester; along with many nieces, nephews and lifetime friends. He was born in San Giacomo, D'Acri, Italy, son of the late, Natale and Maria-Grazia (Coschignano) Algieri.
Since coming from Italy, Pasquale was also well-known as "Stitch" the tailor, with his infamous Pat's Tailor Shop on Shrewsbury Street of Worcester, serving many members of the community. He was well-loved by his customers. His career unfortunately ended when he had a massive stroke, leaving him in the care of his wife, Raffaella. Their bond was so strong, he has joined her in heaven, not even a month after her passing. His absence leaves a hole in our hearts but there is peace to knowing they are reunited together again, as they always were.
Pasquale loved bowling, baseball, dancing, walking around town, eating Subway sandwiches, and playing poker at the casino; but most importantly loved his grandchildren. Whatever he could possibly do for his family, he would do with open arms. He was also a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
We would like to take the time to thank all the health care providers that have cared for Pasquale. His transition at CareOne Millbury was made easier because of the wonderful staff. To the Saint Vincent ICU team of physicians and nurses, we thank you all for such dedicated and thoughtful care throughout this very difficult and scary time. Being unable to visit had been extremely hard, but knowing Pasquale was always in the hands of great people gave his family so much comfort. We are extremely thankful from the bottom of our hearts.
Funeral Services will be held privately. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Pasquale will be entombed with his wife at Notre Dame Mausoleum.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020