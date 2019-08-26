|
Pasquale DonFrancisco
Worcester - Pasquale "Pat" DonFrancisco, 91, of Worcester passed away Sunday, August 25th 2019, with the ones he loved gathered at his bedside. A period of calling hours will be held Thursday, August 29th from 9:30am to 10:30am followed by his funeral mass at 10:30am in Our lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with services.
