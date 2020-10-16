Patricia M. (Callan) Garvey, 80West Boylston - Patricia M. Garvey of West Boylston MA. and Narragansett, RI.It's with great sadness that the family of Patricia M. (Callan) Garvey announce her passing. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 15, 2020.Born March 18, 1940, Patricia was the daughter of William V. and Florence (McCarthy) Callan. She leaves a brother Robert Callan and his wife Karen of Grafton, MA.She is survived by her husband, former superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, James L. Garvey, Ed.D, her daughter Barbara and her husband Alfredo Leon, her son Michael Garvey and his wife Lynn, and her daughter Maureen Lundin and her husband David. Patricia leaves five grand children; Liam Garvey, Brianna Leon, Matthew and William Lundin and James Miller.Patricia graduated from Auburn High School in 1957 and went to work as a Service Representative at the New England Telephone Company, marrying the love of her life James in June of 1961 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Auburn, MA.While raising her three children she attended Worcester State University and received her Bachelor's degree in Education in 1974. She began her teaching career at Berlin Memorial Elementary School in Berlin, MA. as a special education teacher.She then continued her career in education with the Worcester Public Schools, first as a special education teacher at Granite Street School before transitioning to a kindergarten position at Chandler Magnet School. She concluded her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Tatnuck Magnet School in 1998.Her happiest times were spent in Marco Island, Florida and in Narragansett, Rhode Island, sitting at her home looking out and enjoying the ocean from her deck or living room.The family would like to thank the members of the oncology staff at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center-University Campus, especially Tzafra Tessier, PA and Tony Fiscale, RN and the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Hospice Nurse Giselle, RN for their compassionate care and support.There will be no calling hours. A private Funeral Mass will be held for Patricia on October 20, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA. 01501. The interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery immediately after the funeral service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Kateri's Kitchen Food Pantry at the North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn MA. 01501. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home.