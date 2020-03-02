Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Patrice Steele
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
Patrice (Seaholm) Steele


1958 - 2020
Patrice (Seaholm) Steele Obituary
Patrice E. Steele, 61

Clinton - Patrice E. (Seaholm) Steele, 61, died Friday, February 28, 2020, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after a period of declining health.

She leaves her loving husband and companion of 32 years, Mark B. Steele; a daughter, Alicia Welch, of NH; a son, Mark Whitney, of Clinton; her mother, Frances J. (Whitney) Seaholm, of Clinton; two sisters: Robin A. Seaholm of Clinton, and Kelli J. Seaholm of Hudson; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Karen M. Milley, in November, 2019, and her brother, Carl E. "Rick" Seaholm, Jr., in April, 2017.

Pat was born and raised in Natick, daughter of the late Carl E. Seaholm. She was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1976, and was a long-time resident of Clinton.

For 15 years until its closing, Pat worked as Store Manager at the former Bradlees Department Store, at their Westborough and Milford locations. She then was employed in the Accounts Payable Department at Genzyme, Framingham, for many years, before retirement. It was during her time at Bradlees that she met her husband, Mark, when he was working for an armored truck company, and whose route included her stores. The rest, as they say, is history.

A member of the Clinton Fish and Game, and Fort Devens Rifle & Pistol Club, Pat was a homebody, who loved her family, friends, and cats. She relished time spent in the company of her sisters during their game nights, and horror movie nights, and just sitting around talking and laughing. A bit of a thrill-seeker, she loved roller coasters and thrill rides – the crazier, the better!

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pat's family on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Private Burial will take place in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Central Animal Hospital, 1285 Central St., Leominster, MA 01453.

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020
