|
|
Patricia Devaney Alexander
Livonia, Michigan - Patricia was a native of Clinton MA. She retired in 2008 from a career in Nursing. For many years she worked as part of a dedicated team caring for students who have special needs in the Northville Michigan Public School system. She is survived by her son, James Alexander and two grandchildren, all of Livonia, by a sister Elaine Devaney of Natick, MA and a brother, Claude Devaney of South Bend, IN. She is also survived by a niece and four nephews.
A Mass in her memory will be held on March 27, 2019 in Wellesley MA. Internment is to be in Livonia, Michigan
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019