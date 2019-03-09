|
Patricia A. "Patty" (Andolina) Anderson, 68
WORCESTER - Patricia A. "Patty" (Andolina) Anderson, 68, of Worcester passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Patty was the daughter of the late Samuel Andolina and recently predeceased by her Mother, Margaret (Daley) Andolina-Lapinsky.
Patty is survived from her first marriage by Chester Tozeski of Shrewsbury, and late husband Michael Anderson from Rutland VT., four children, Shawn Tozeski and wife Maureen of Shrewsbury, Kristin Tozeski and Michelle Anderson both of Worcester and Jonathan Anderson of Oklahoma City, OK., eight adored grandchildren, Jacob, Franky, Alyssa, Jonathan Jr., Olivia, Maeve, Isabella and Benjamin, and three sisters, Donna Hertz and husband Richard of Auburn, Joan Walker and husband Bruce and Janet Moore and husband Robert both of Douglas, her beloved family dog Roxy, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Patty devoted her time and energy to making sure her children and grandchildren were always taken care of. She enjoyed traveling and frequenting local shops, picking up collectables and antiques.
She spoke often of her childhood memories spent at the beach with her parents and sisters.
She enjoyed camping and trips to the various New England coastal resorts, her favorite pastime was sitting by the ocean listening to the waves breaking on the shore.
She kept this tradition alive by making endless memories by the sea with her children and grandchildren, these fond remembrances spent together will be cherished forever.
Patty was a beautiful person who embodied the Peace and Love generation. She was a seamstress by heart and enjoyed customizing her clothing to suit her Bohemian style.
Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14th from 5-8 pm in the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019