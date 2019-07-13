|
Patricia Ann (Renzoni) Auger, 72
Worcester - Patricia Ann (Renzoni) Auger, 72, of Worcester died Friday, July 12th at home. She leaves her husband of 42 years, Joseph Wilfred Auger; two sons, Joseph Michael Auger of Florida and Kevin John Auger with whom she lived; a daughter, Cynthia Theresa Auger of Worcester; two brothers, Richard Renzoni of Millbury and Michael Renzoni of Holden; two sisters, Barbara Engwall of Worcester and Lu Ann Pacenka of Holden; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Renzoni and a sister, Carol Ann Lawson.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Nicholas A. Renzoni, Sr. and Louise B. (Szuba) Renzoni and graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade School. Patricia was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and the Women's International Bowling Congress. She worked for Allmerica for 25 years, retiring in 2015. Patty bowled at Auburn Ten Pin for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed going to flea markets and watching game shows. In her earlier years she enjoyed camping, bowling and playing bingo. Patty treasured and loved her family. She enjoyed vacationing in Maine every summer.
Calling hours are Monday, July 15th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019