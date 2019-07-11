|
|
Patricia A. (Buda) Belliveau, 65
Worcester - Patricia A. "Patty" (Buda) Belliveau, 65, of Worcester, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at UMass Memorial – Memorial Campus after a long illness.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St, Winchendon. Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester, is in care of arrangements. For a full obituary please visit:
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019