Patricia Bendel

Patricia (McMahon) Bendel, 85Clinton - Patricia A. Bendel, 85, formerly of Woodruff Road, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Anthony Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, following complications from Covid-19. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, retired US Army Master Sergeant Barry A. Bendel. She is survived by her children & spouses: Thomas P. Bendel & Luann of Barre; Pamela A. O'Malley & Donald, Paula D. Keane & Brian, all of St. Petersburg, FL; and Bradford M. Bendel & Christine of Clinton. She leaves her siblings: Daniel McMahon; and Debra McMahon-Cote & husband Joseph, all of Clinton; grandchildren: Katelyn and Ian Keane, Brittaney Babineau & husband Scott, Cameron and Chad Bendel; great-granddaughter Aubri Babineau; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Bruce & Linda Bendel of Sudbury; Jean McMahon of VA; and Harriet Bendel of PA; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by two brothers, Bernard McMahon and Dennis McMahon, and nephew Preston Cote.Daughter of the late John & Pauline (Hartwell) McMahon, Patricia was raised and educated in Clinton. Following her marriage to Barry Bendel, Pat, now a military wife, raised her family while on assignment throughout the globe, notably in Ethiopia, Africa, and Washington D.C. Following Barry's retirement, Pat and family returned home to Clinton, where the couple owned and operated the former Beer & Wine Store. She remained actively involved in her community and served as a Boy Scout den mother and Girl Scout troop leader. Throughout her professional career, Pat enjoyed working at the former Colonial Press, Clinton Fotomat, and Sears Appliance Center, from where she ultimately retired. Upon retirement she purchased a home across the street from her daughter Pam in St. Petersburg, Florida, enabling her to spend more time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was a woman of great faith and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg. Among her many talents, Patricia was an award-winning doll maker and collector. She loved life and had many passions, notably Elvis Presley, reading, movies, traveling, shopping and lunches with her children, family gatherings, birthdays, weddings, graduations and dance recitals. She too was a loving animal mom to her many beloved cats and dogs. Proud of her Irish heritage, Pat had the gift of gab, a keen wit, and legendary sense of humor. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. A graveside service at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Patricia would want people to show compassion and kindness to one another. Online condolences may be placed at