|
|
Patricia M. Benedetto
UXBRIDGE - Patricia M. (Merchant) Benedetto, 83, of Uxbridge passed away Sun. Oct. 27, 2019 in Lydia Taft House, Uxbridge. She was the wife of the late Nicholas M. Benedetto who died in 2003.
Mrs. Benedetto had worked as a lunch aide in the Uxbridge School System. She also worked at Sunnyside Rest Home and Nursing Home in Uxbridge.
She was born May 7, 1936 in Uxbridge the daughter of Arthur and Delina (Blaine) Merchant and attended Uxbridge School System.
Patricia was a member of the Saint Anne's Guild at Good Shepherd Church as well as a member of the church's bereavement committee. She enjoyed shuffle board at the Northbridge Senior Center, cooking, embroidering and sewing.
She is survived by three sons, Nicholas M. and his wife Margurite Benedetto, Jr. of Whitinsville, Anthony M. and his wife Christine Benedetto of Whitinsville and Michael J. and his wife Suzanne Benedetto of Uxbridge; a daughter, Joanne M. and her husband James Poliquin of Uxbridge; five grandchildren; Andrew and his wife Megan Poliquin, Elliot and his wife Julie Poliquin, Lindsey Benedetto, Anthony Benedetto, Jr. and Stephanie and her husband Adam Descoteaux , three great-grandchildren, Makenzi Eithier-Poliquin, Aaden Weihn-Poliquin and Violet Poliquin and her beloved cat "Angel". She was predeceased by her brothers, Harry Merchant and Albert Merchant and her sister, Edna DeJordy.
Visiting hours will be held Wed. Oct. 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held Thurs. Oct. 31, 2019 at 10 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood Street, Linwood.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019