Patricia E. (Devens) Benoit, 77
Leicester - Patricia E. (Devens) Benoit passed away at UMass Hospital after an illness on June 9th, 2019.
She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Francis H. Benoit; her children, Joseph Benoit of Southbridge, Michael Benoit of Worcester, Sherri O`Neil and her husband Mark of Brookfield; her grandchildren, Kristine, Kyle, Katelyn, Allison and Kevin; her siblings William Devens, Robert Devens, Marie Moorefeild, Ailene Devens, Joe Devens, and David Devens. She was predeceased by two sisters, Diane Pane and Dorothy Harrison. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was born and raised in Worcester and later moved to Leicester. She was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Berry) Devens.
Mrs. Benoit worked at Vincent Jeweler's for several years and then for Parella Jeweler's as a jewelry consultant until she retired at the age of 63. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her cat "Pretty Kitty" whom she cherished very much! She will be missed by all that knew her and be remembered for her kind spirit, warm smile and amazing laugh! She was always cooking and if anyone needed a meal, she was happy to serve them. Most importantly, Pat was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who lived for her family!
The family wishes to thank the staff at UMass hospital for their care and kindness during this difficult time. In honor of her memory the family asks everyone to remember the good times and to be kind to one another.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 10 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park 217 Richards Ave. Paxton. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester, is assisting Pat's family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019