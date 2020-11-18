Patricia M. (Powers) Black, 74
WORCESTER - Patricia M. (Powers) Black, 74, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn died Sunday, November 15, 2020 in St. Mary's Healthcare.
She leaves her husband of 53 years, Harold F. "Bud" Black, II, a son Harold F. Black, III of San Diego, CA, a daughter Rebecca Lanier and her husband James of Union, Kentucky, five grandchildren, a brother James Powers, Jr. and his wife Betsy of North Carolina, a sister Priscilla Britt of Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Richard Powers.
Patricia was born in Worcester, daughter of James and Doris (Looby) Powers. She graduated from Auburn High School. She was a secretary for many years in an accounting office. She was a former member of the Rotary Ann's in Auburn. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, hiking and loved spending time at Cape Cod.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.www.morinfuneralhomes.com