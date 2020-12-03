1/1
Patricia Bodreau
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Bodreau, 76

Quinebaug - Patricia Jeanne Bodreau, age 76, of Quinebaug, CT died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Bodreau was born July 6, 1944 in Webster, MA. She is the daughter of Alfred Eugene and Gerturde Marcella (Hamel) Menard.

She is survived by one daughter: Justine Gendreau (William) of Quinebaug, CT and one son: Steven T. Bodreau of Quinebaug, CT; grandchildren Ryan (Lucy) Gendreau; Ashley Gendreau; Michael Bodreau; Jillian Bodreau; Madison Bodreau; Spencer Bodreau; Dalton Bodreau; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Doris Julian of Charlton, Ma.

Pat was employed as a 911 Dispatcher with QVEC for 20 years in Danielson.

A member of the Quinebaug Volunteer Fire Department for 44 years with 30 years of service as an EMT. She owned GPG Ceramic Studio for 30 years with her mom and daughter. Member of St. Stephen's Parish, Thompson Senior Citizens Center and VFW 10088.

Despite all of these roles, being a grandmother was her favorite. She was the designated babysitter and relished taking her young grandchildren on excursions exploring old cemeteries and museums. The children affectionately referred to her as "Mother Nature".

Predeceased by her husband Bruce Bodreau and her son, Scott A Bodreau.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the size of her family, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Stephens Church, corner Of Route 197 & 131, Quinebaug, CT. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Grosvenordale.

In lieu of flowers donations to QVFD, PO Box 144, Quinebaug Ct. 06262

wwwbartelfuneralhome.com for her guestbook and her tribute.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bartel Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved