Patricia J. Bodreau, 76
Quinebaug - Patricia Jeanne Bodreau, age 76, of Quinebaug, CT died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Bodreau was born July 6, 1944 in Webster, MA. She is the daughter of Alfred Eugene and Gerturde Marcella (Hamel) Menard.
She is survived by one daughter: Justine Gendreau (William) of Quinebaug, CT and one son: Steven T. Bodreau of Quinebaug, CT; grandchildren Ryan (Lucy) Gendreau; Ashley Gendreau; Michael Bodreau; Jillian Bodreau; Madison Bodreau; Spencer Bodreau; Dalton Bodreau; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Doris Julian of Charlton, Ma.
Pat was employed as a 911 Dispatcher with QVEC for 20 years in Danielson.
A member of the Quinebaug Volunteer Fire Department for 44 years with 30 years of service as an EMT. She owned GPG Ceramic Studio for 30 years with her mom and daughter. Member of St. Stephen's Parish, Thompson Senior Citizens Center and VFW 10088.
Despite all of these roles, being a grandmother was her favorite. She was the designated babysitter and relished taking her young grandchildren on excursions exploring old cemeteries and museums. The children affectionately referred to her as "Mother Nature".
Predeceased by her husband Bruce Bodreau and her son, Scott A Bodreau.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the size of her family, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Stephens Church, corner Of Route 197 & 131, Quinebaug, CT. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Grosvenordale.
In lieu of flowers donations to QVFD, PO Box 144, Quinebaug Ct. 06262
