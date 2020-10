Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia M. Bonczyk, 85



Worcester - Patricia M. (Fortin) Bonczyk, 85, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Bonczyk, in 2019.



Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at a time to be announced at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.



Her family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store