Patricia A. "Pat" Brousseau
Southbridge - Patricia A. "Pat" Brousseau, 77, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Harrington Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
Pat leaves her husband, Raymond A. "Biddy" Brousseau, whom she married April 26, 1968. She also leaves her son, Vance Brousseau, and his wife Kim, of Woodstock, CT; two grandchildren, Abigail and Jordyn Brousseau, both of Woodstock, CT: her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Thomas Mahoney, of Worcester; and four nieces, Rise, Linda, Michelle, and Carla.
Born in Worcester, MA, on April 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Louise (Bizzaro) Delle Femine. She graduated from Commerce High School with the class of 1960. She was a member St. John Paul II Parish, and it's Ladies of St. Anne of Sacred Heart. She was also a volunteer for the St. John Paul II Food Pantry.
The funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA, with a Mass at 10AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge, MA. Calling hours will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-7PM at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020