Patricia (Pat) Brown, 77



Gardnerville, NV - formerly of Leicester MA - Patricia (Niedzwiecki) Brown, born in Worcester Massachusetts on January 16, 1943, passed away in her sleep June 5, 2020, after a sudden illness.



Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald (Jerry) Brown, two sons Jay Brown of Gardnerville Nevada, Jeff Brown and his wife Victoria of Newport Beach California, and three grandchildren, Kolten, Luke, and Rose Brown. She is also survived by her brother Warren Niedzwiecki and his wife Shirley and their daughter Meghan of Spencer Mass.



She was predeceased by her Mother Helen and Father Walter Niedzwiecki.



There will be a celebration of life mass at Saint John's Church (44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA) Thursday June 25th at 11:00am. Immediately following there will be a brief burial service at Saint John's Cemetery (260 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA)





