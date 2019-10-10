Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Byrnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Byrnes


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Byrnes Obituary
Patricia A. Byrnes, 78

Holden - Patricia A. Byrnes of Summerville, SC (formerly of Holden and Worcester, MA) passed away on October 4, 2019. Born in Worcester in 1941, she was the eldest daughter of Marie R. and Patrick (Tex) O'Brian.

Patricia is survived by her best friend and husband Gerald L. Byrnes of Summerville, SC. She is also survived by her children: Donald Forget and his wife Marlene of Sunderland, MA and their children Sarah Steiner and Andrew Forget; David Forget and his wife Linda of Auburn, MA and their children Amanda Forget and Joseph Denio; Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband Robert of Jefferson, MA and their children Caileigh, Janine, Emily, Michael, and Maura and great-grandson Cameron; Kimberly Picard and her husband Norman of Webster, MA and their children Nathaniel and Katelyn; Melissa Donohue of Worcester, MA; Erin Kearney and her husband Michael of Holden, MA and their daughter Celine Ozkaya; Megan Briggs and her husband Scott of Holden, MA. She is also survived by her brother Brian Tardiff and his wife Eileen of Auburn, MA and predeceased by her brother David O'Brian, and sister Kathleen McCann. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Pat worked in various medical positions before joining the Chess King division of Melville Corporation rising to the position of Director of the Chess King Distribution Center on Hammond Street in Worcester.

In 2011, in retirement, she moved to her dream home in Summerville, SC. She will be remembered for her love of her children and grandchildren as well as her generous nature. Strong of opinion but a friend to everyone.

Services are private and internment will be at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium, Annapolis, MD at a date and time to be determined.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now