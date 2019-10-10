|
Patricia A. Byrnes, 78
Holden - Patricia A. Byrnes of Summerville, SC (formerly of Holden and Worcester, MA) passed away on October 4, 2019. Born in Worcester in 1941, she was the eldest daughter of Marie R. and Patrick (Tex) O'Brian.
Patricia is survived by her best friend and husband Gerald L. Byrnes of Summerville, SC. She is also survived by her children: Donald Forget and his wife Marlene of Sunderland, MA and their children Sarah Steiner and Andrew Forget; David Forget and his wife Linda of Auburn, MA and their children Amanda Forget and Joseph Denio; Elizabeth McCarthy and her husband Robert of Jefferson, MA and their children Caileigh, Janine, Emily, Michael, and Maura and great-grandson Cameron; Kimberly Picard and her husband Norman of Webster, MA and their children Nathaniel and Katelyn; Melissa Donohue of Worcester, MA; Erin Kearney and her husband Michael of Holden, MA and their daughter Celine Ozkaya; Megan Briggs and her husband Scott of Holden, MA. She is also survived by her brother Brian Tardiff and his wife Eileen of Auburn, MA and predeceased by her brother David O'Brian, and sister Kathleen McCann. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Pat worked in various medical positions before joining the Chess King division of Melville Corporation rising to the position of Director of the Chess King Distribution Center on Hammond Street in Worcester.
In 2011, in retirement, she moved to her dream home in Summerville, SC. She will be remembered for her love of her children and grandchildren as well as her generous nature. Strong of opinion but a friend to everyone.
Services are private and internment will be at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium, Annapolis, MD at a date and time to be determined.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2019