Patricia A. Casey
MILLVILLE - Patricia A. (Lockwood) Casey, PhD, 71, passed away on Sat. June 22, 2019 in the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI. She was the wife of the late James E. Casey who died in 1994.
Mrs. Casey was employed as a nursing educator at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester for many years and had been a nurse at the hospital she loved for over 50 years.
Patricia was born Feb. 17, 1948 in Woonsocket, RI the daughter of the late Francis J. and Frances (Odsen) Lockwood. She was a graduate of the former St. Vincent Hospital, School of Nursing, Class of 1971. She was a member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Mrs. Casey was a lifelong member of St. Augustine's Church in Millville, enjoyed reading and traveling across the entire country. She was a very proud mother and grandmother whose life centered around her family and extended family.
Patricia is survived by four daughters, Kathleen Casey of Millville, Karen Bartusek and her husband James of Woonsocket, RI, Kimberly Girard and her husband Keith of Blackstone, and Kristin Hall of Milford; two brothers, Thomas Lockwood and his wife Gail of Whitinsville, John Lockwood and his wife Diane of Millville; two sisters, Linda Durgin and her husband William of Whitinsville, Mary Kollett and her husband Russell of Uxbridge, 11 grandchildren, Jon, Emily, Zachary, Rebecca, Cameron, Isaac, Valerie, Nikolas, MacKenzie, Adrianna and Alexis and 8 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Chandler, Anthony, Jorhi, Rylie, Jaxon, Paisley and Madeline; and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Tues. June 25, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 North Main St. (Rt 122) Uxbridge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wed. June 26, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Augustine's Church, 15 Lincoln St., Millville.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge. Flowers in memory of Mrs. Casey may be sent to the funeral home.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 23 to June 24, 2019