Patricia M. (Kohlstrom) Collette, 56
HOLDEN - Patricia "Patty" M. (Kohlstrom) Collette, 56 of Holden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease.
Patricia was born in Holden, Ma., a daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Bertha (Young) Kohlstrom. She graduated from David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School, Class of 1981. During high school she worked as a childcare worker for St. Agnes Guild Day Care. After high school, Patricia worked as an underwriter for Hanover Insurance, before deciding to become a stay-at-home mom in 1989 so she could focus on raising her four children. She was a member of Holy Family-St. Joseph's Parish in Worcester where she taught CCD for many years before her illness. Patricia enjoyed camping, going to the beach, cookouts, family gatherings and spending as much time as she could with her children. She volunteered many hours in the Worcester and Holden school systems as a room parent. She was also very involved as a PTA member. She was a volunteer with The Girl Scouts of America, The Boy Scouts of America and Holy Family/St Joseph parish. Her life centered around being with and supporting her children.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard L. Collette; their four children, Nicole M. Collette of Holden, Danielle L. Green and her husband Christopher of Memphis, TN., Jessica L. Collette of Holden and Richard R. Collette of Holden; a brother, David Peabody and his wife Donna of Barre; two sisters, Eve Yarmosh and her husband Michael of Effort, PA and Dawn LeClaire and her partner Ed Kimmel of Hawthorne, NV; her father-in -law, Raymond J. Collette of Holden with whom she lived; many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. She is predeceased by two brothers, Michael Dumas and Geno Peabody.
Due to the current health crisis with COVID 19, Patricia's services will be held privately and burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in her name to: Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Or online at www.hdsa.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020