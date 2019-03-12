|
Patricia A. Cote, 76
West Brookfield - Patricia A. (Coleman) Cote, 76, of West Brookfield, formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the care of Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. Patricia was born and raised in Worcester on February 24, 1943, daughter of Eugene T. & Eileen (Murphy) Coleman. Married on May 22, 1965 to her late husband of 42 years, Robert P. Cote, Sr, of whom passed in 2007.
Patricia was a homemaker, a graduated from St. Stephen's High School and is a former member of Our Lady of the Angels Parish. She was an avid New England Patriot and Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and baking. Known for her brownies and popcorn, which were requested at every family gathering. Her life was full of many fond and loving memories of family and friends.
Survived by her son, Robert P. Cote, Jr. and his wife Susan M. Cote of West Brookfield with whom she resided with for the past 15 years. Oldest of 5 girls, Patricia leaves her sisters Kathleen Palmieri of Auburn, Nancy Benoit of Colorado Springs, CO, Maureen Almonte and Eileen England both of Worcester; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren (soon to be 6) along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 from DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday March 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. Burial and memorial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, Ma 01701 or to Multiple Sclerosis Society Great New England Chapter, 101 A First Ave Waltham, Ma 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019