Patricia Cushman TonBoylston - Patricia Cushman Ton passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020.Patricia was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 30, 1929 to Gladys M. Waller and Henry A. Cushman. She grew up in Winthrop and later moved to Worcester, graduated from North High, attended Salter School and Lee Institute School of Real Estate. She lived in Shrewsbury and raised her family there before moving to Boylston in 1993.Patricia worked for eight years as Editor of the News Recorder, a weekly newspaper serving Worcester County. She worked thirty-eight years as a Real Estate Broker opening her own office from which she worked until her retirement.Patricia was a long time member of All Saints Church Worcester, having served as Church School Teacher, Choir Mother, and with its Neighborhood Ministries Mission. She volunteered tirelessly for many years on social events and committees to improve the quality of life for folks living and working in Worcester's Pleasant Street neighborhoods. She was committed to the Fun and Fab Friday evening program for neighborhood youth and loved gathering with the kids for learning and laughter.Patricia enjoyed her family, Cape Cod, nature, gardening, reading, and history. In her retirement years she authored a family history including the Cushman Mayflower Genealogies, and relating personal stories in the lives of her family. Her warmth, spirituality, humor and devotion to her family and friends gave her a special place in the heart of all who knew her.Patricia is survived by her four children Diane (Ton) Trikakis and husband Bob of La Quinta, CA, Larry Ton and wife Gail of Uxbridge, Katrina (Ton) Frongillo and husband John of Shrewsbury, and Mark Ton of Hubbardston; six grandchildren, Jason and his wife Kayla, Nicholas, Emily and her wife Aliina, Holly, Derek, and Alex; one great-grandchild, Taya; and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her siblings Curtis, Marguerite, Victory, and Douglas.A Funeral Service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Interment in Mountainview Cemetery, Shrewsbury will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church Neighborhood Ministries.