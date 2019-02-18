|
Patricia M. (Small) Dagostino at 63
Worcester - Patricia M. (Small) Dagostino, 63, of Worcester, died peacefully Friday February 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after a brave two-year battle with cancer. Patricia leaves her loving husband of 41 years, John F. Dagostino, two sons, Keith W. Dagostino and his wife Rebecca of Framingham, and Christopher J. Dagostino of Oxford. Patricia was the proud and loving grandmother to two grandchildren, Leah and Kate Dagostino. She is also survived by her brother Mark Small of Northborough, and was predeceased by her sister Tina McTigue. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patty was born in Worcester, the daughter of Karl and Teresa (Keough) Small, and lived there all of her life. She was a graduate of St. Peter's Central Catholic High School, and graduated from the Salter College where she received her Certificate as a Medical Assistant. She worked for Carol Seager Associates as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 16 years, and was most recently employed by Price Chopper market on Cambridge Street. She loved working at the market and made many cherished friends while working there. She enjoyed spending time with her husband John in Maine, especially Drakes Island Beach. Patty loved being with her family, especially her granddaughters, who lovingly called her Mimi. Patty also enjoyed having fun with her many close friends, and these friendships spanned for decades, and in some cases most of her life. Patty was a kind, caring person who loved helping other people, and she will be sadly missed by both family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00AM in the Cathedral of St Paul, 15 Chatham St. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and meet directly at the Church. There are no calling hours. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Patricia please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com. The Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel at 370 Plantation St. is assisting Patricia's family with her services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019