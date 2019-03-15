|
Patricia Daly-Turo
Shrewsbury - Patricia "Pat" M. (Lane) Daly-Turo passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, MA. In lieu of funeral services, Patricia chose to bequeath her remains to Tufts Anatomical Gifting Program for medical education. Pat was born in Worcester, MA, to Thomas and Marion (Convery) Lane. She attended the Salter Secretarial School and was employed at Davis Press as an account representative for many years where she discovered her passion as a creative marketing consultant. In 1990, Pat became a principal at Smith Korch Daly, a full-service advertising agency. In the mid 90s, her interests turned to senior care and she began a new career as a consultant to the elder community, working with private and non-profit clients throughout Massachusetts. Pat was one of the founders of the Senior Service Network Group of Worcester, which has since grown to five groups in the Central and Eastern Mass area.
Pat was a guiding force and friend to many women who had the benefit of her business knowledge and creativity. She enjoyed meeting new people and attending local networking seminars. Those close to Pat will miss her laugh and smile, her zest for life and her impeccable head-to-toe fashion sense.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Francis A. Turo, who cared for her in her last year. She and Fran spent many happy days enjoying their Cape Cod home. Pat is predeceased by her daughter, Katie Daly. She also leaves her brother Michael Lane, sister Elizabeth (Lane) Rickertsen , nieces, nephews and several close friends and colleagues.
If you would like to make a donation in Pat's memory, Abby's House in Worcester was one of her favorite charities. Visit www.abbyshouse.org for more information.
