|
|
Patricia A. (Frigon) Day, 69
SPENCER - Patricia A. (Frigon) Day, 69, of Chestnut St., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with her family at her side.
She was the wife for more then 50 years of Wayne E. Day who died in 2017. She leaves her son Duane A. Day of Spencer with whom she lived, her daughters Traci A. Schlegel and her husband Russell of Paxton and Kimberly A. Day of Wilbraham, her sister Sandra Papierski and her husband Ronald of Spencer and her brother Francis Frigon of Spencer, 9 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Raymond Day in 1967.
Patricia was an office assistant at Commerce Insurance Co. in Webster before retiring in 2012.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Francis and Estelle (Lacroix) Frigon. She was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish. She enjoyed travelling, her children, grandchildren and listening to Elvis.
The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care given over the past year from Melissa at Encompass Healthcare and most recently from Overlook Hospice by her caregivers, Jenn and Donna. Also, her loving sister Sandra who remained by her side allowing her passage at home.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Friends are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Mary,Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019