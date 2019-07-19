|
|
Patricia A. Deveno, 77
Southbridge - Patricia A. (Kozlowski) Deveno, 77, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in UMass/Memorial Healthcare, Worcester.
She leaves 2 sons, Christopher N. Bishop of Southbridge, and Chad A. Deveno and his wife Catherine of Webster. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert A. Kozlowski and by a sister, Elaine McDonald. She also leaves her dog Fiona.
She was born and raised in North Grosvenordale, CT, the daughter of Stanley and Eva (Houle) Kozlowski and graduated from St. Joseph High School there. She lived in Webster before moving to Southbridge 20 years ago.
Patricia worked as a clerk at the American Optical Company in Southbridge. She was a customer service representative at Jean Cyr's candy store in Webster. She also worked at the Webster Times as the office manager and retired as the office manager for Regis Construction in 2004. In her retirement, she was a security guard at the Worcester Centrum part-time.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Organization, 505 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 ww5.komen.org (l-877-465-6636). Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School St., Webster, MA.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019