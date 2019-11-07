|
Patricia A. Donaldson
Boylston - Patricia A. (Ward) Donaldson, 83, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Residence, Worcester while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rutland, the daughter of Barbara (Baker) and Henry C. Ward and attended Rutland schools.
Patricia's life was centered on faith, family and service to others. As a young woman Patricia helped with the responsibilities of raising her brothers and sisters. It was during this time that she developed a passion for cooking and found fulfillment in feeding the hungry. This passion led her to later own the 1921 Diner in Boylston for several years, and to continue in the industry as a server at the Twin Oaks in Sterling, the Millbury Bakery, as well as, the Jewish Country Club in Boylston. For many years Patricia worshipped at Liberty Church in Shrewsbury and was a fixture in the Church kitchen. Pat leaves a legacy of caring and nurturing.
Patricia always made sure that her door was open to anyone in need. More recently, Patricia had cared for several people requiring special needs at her home from the Seven Hills Program in Worcester. She loved animals, especially her cats and the birds that would visit her birdfeeders. When she was able to travel she did enjoy the beach, especially visiting her brothers at Bradenton Beach in Palmetto, FL.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Elwood V. Lovely in 2018. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Arthur Donaldson in 2005. She is survived by her son, Stephen Dolan of Boylston; her daughters, Barbara Nadon and her husband, Jack of Georgia and Amey McCarthy and her partner, Bob Phelan of Rutland; her brothers, Henry C. Ward Jr. of Florida and Wayne A. Ward and his wife, Beverly of Cherry Valley; her sisters, Beverly J. Ward of Spencer, Donna Kowzik of Spencer and Cheryl Ward and her husband Stephen McNally of Worcester; ten grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband and father of her four children, Stephen E. Dolan Sr. in 1998 and by her daughter, Cathy Belliveau in 1998.
A memorial service honoring and celebrating Patricia's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester, 90 Holden St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boylston Firefighters/Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 634, Boylston, MA 01505. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019