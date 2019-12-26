|
|
Patricia A. Dryden, 68
BARRE - Patricia A. "Patty" (Menton) Dryden, 68, of Barre and formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Raised in Montclair, NJ, Patty was the daughter of the late Denis W. and Agnes (Swider) Menton. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1969 and later attended Stevens College in Hubbardston, MA. Patty was an office manager at Grossman's Home Improvement for fifteen years. In 2008, she retired from Aubuchon Hardware in Barre, MA, where she was known as "Mrs. Aubuchon."
In addition to her beloved husband, Willis E. "Bill" Dryden III, Patty is survived by her children, Caroline (Cardaci) Ludwig and her husband Craig, Lisa (Cardaci) Thieme and her husband Sean, Emily (Cardaci) Lam and her husband Matthew, and Christopher Michael Dryden; grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, and Daniel Ludwig, Ryan and Andrew Dopkant, Samuel and Jeffrey Thieme, Paige Lafferty, and Nora Lam; brothers, Denis Menton and his wife Lynda, and Mark Menton, sister, Martha Kirby and her husband Stephen; in-laws, Willis and Maureen Dryden of Shrewsbury; sisters-in-law, Patricia Shaker and Beth Dryden, both of whom provided loving support for Patty; and many nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her sister-in law, Joanne Menton.
Patty loved spending time with her grandchildren, and vacationing with her family on the Jersey Shore. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, overnighting at casinos, and countless summers at Hampton Beach and Cape Cod. Patty loved to laugh, and saw something good in everything and everyone. She will be deeply missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patty's family between 2:00 and 5:00 PM on Sunday December 29, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will be held privately at a later date. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019