|
|
Patricia J. English, 69
Grafton - Patricia J. (Donahue) English, 69, passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2019. Her husband Robert G. English passed away in 2010. Patricia leaves her daughter Jill Spitzer and her husband Brian and their children Jack and Sydney, her son Jonathan English, her sister Fran Clark and her husband Steve and her nephew Jon Clark.
Patricia was born February 15, 1950 in Worcester, daughter of the late Genevieve and Timothy Donahue. She and her husband Robert lived in Grafton for more than 40 years. Patricia was a Librarian at the Grafton Public Library and had a life-long love of books, history & gardening. Patti, as friends and family knew her, enjoyed time with her family more than anything. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
In honor of Patricia in lieu of traditional remembrances her family welcomes donations to the Stephen H. Roney Memorial Park online at www.GraftonEngine2.org. All are welcome to gather with her family and friends Tuesday July 23rd from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton, MA 01536. A prayer service will be held for Patricia Wednesday July 24th at 11:00am at the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 21 to July 22, 2019