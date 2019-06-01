|
Patricia Falcone 68
Worcester - Patricia (Heffron) Falcone, 68, of Worcester, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, went to bed and fell asleep, never to wake up Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Patricia (Patti) was born in Boston on October 15, 1950, daughter of William and Margaret (Savio) Heffron. Raised in a close-knit neighborhood in East Boston, she attended elementary school at St. Mary's and high school at Girls' Latin. She earned her bachelor's degree in Music Education and a master's degree in Musicology from Lowell State College. Shortly after she married the love of her life Louie in 1972, Patti moved to Worcester where she found her calling as a music teacher for the Worcester Public Schools. She started her career at Forest Grove Junior High School. A wonderful and loving mother, Patti left the public school classroom for 14 years so she and Louie could raise their two sons. During this time, she gave private piano lessons at her home and taught music history and music theory on the adjunct faculty at Worcester State College. She returned to the Worcester Public Schools at Sullivan Middle School and then spent the last 17 years of her career as choral director at South High School. While at South, she was the recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Award for extraordinary educators. She retired in 2015 after 30 years of service.
Patti had a talent for music and was a skilled pianist. She found so much enjoyment as a choral director and an active member of the Gamelan Orchestra at Holy Cross College. Her passion for Gamelan music inspired her to travel to Bali on two separate occasions, where she spent time with the Balinese families she befriended through the orchestra. She was an avid runner, loved to travel on family vacations, cook, and work on her herb and flower gardens. Patti was an active member of the community- including many years as a volunteer and board member at Abby's House shelter for women and children in Worcester. Her happiest moments were those spent at family dinners, frequent get-togethers with her many dear friends, and winning at cribbage and whist. In recent years, her greatest joy was being Nana to her beloved grandchildren, who loved her immensely and miss her deeply.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Louis R. Falcone; her two sons, Mark H. Falcone and his wife Eileen of Holden, David H. Falcone and his wife Brittany of Worcester; two brothers, George A. Heffron of Gardner, William G. Heffron and his wife Annmarie of East Boston; her three grandchildren, Lucy, Charlie and Willa; her brother-in-law, Anthony J. Falcone, Jr. and his wife Elaine, sister-in-law Angela R. Frohlich and her husband Sam; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 1 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PATRICIA J. FALCONE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, c/o South High School, 170 Apricot St., Worcester, MA, 01603.
