1/1
Patricia Fitzsimmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia E. Fitzsimmons, 74

LEICESTER - Patricia E. Fitzsimmons, 74, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was raised in Leicester, MA and she graduated from Leicester High School. She attended William Rainey Harper College. She was a lover of books, cooking, photography, nature and music. Mrs. Fitzsimmons believed strongly in helping the underdog. She marched in the sixties, and she was on the Conservation Committee in Brookfield, MA. She was a Girl Scout leader and she ran for Brookfield, MA Selectman. Mrs. Fitzsimmons worked for the New Leader, Fuel Assistance Worcester, MA, Librarian for William Rainey Harper College and Borders Bookstore.

Mrs. Fitzsimmons always gave to causes having to do with children, animals and the planet. Her knowledge, wit, sarcasm and love will be sorely missed by those who knew her.

She leaves her husband of 47 years Paul Ferguson; seven children, Tina Curboy, Rachel Cameron, Paul Girard, Ian Ferguson, Christian Girard, Erich and Brian Ferguson; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with more on the way; and a brother, George Fitzsimmons. Her sister, Marylou Fitzsimmons, predeceased her one and a half years ago. She is predeceased by her parents Mary (Thompson) Fitzsimmons and George Fitzsimmons.

A Memorial Service will follow at some future point. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be donated to Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

Arrangements by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved