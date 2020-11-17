Patricia E. Fitzsimmons, 74



LEICESTER - Patricia E. Fitzsimmons, 74, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was raised in Leicester, MA and she graduated from Leicester High School. She attended William Rainey Harper College. She was a lover of books, cooking, photography, nature and music. Mrs. Fitzsimmons believed strongly in helping the underdog. She marched in the sixties, and she was on the Conservation Committee in Brookfield, MA. She was a Girl Scout leader and she ran for Brookfield, MA Selectman. Mrs. Fitzsimmons worked for the New Leader, Fuel Assistance Worcester, MA, Librarian for William Rainey Harper College and Borders Bookstore.



Mrs. Fitzsimmons always gave to causes having to do with children, animals and the planet. Her knowledge, wit, sarcasm and love will be sorely missed by those who knew her.



She leaves her husband of 47 years Paul Ferguson; seven children, Tina Curboy, Rachel Cameron, Paul Girard, Ian Ferguson, Christian Girard, Erich and Brian Ferguson; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with more on the way; and a brother, George Fitzsimmons. Her sister, Marylou Fitzsimmons, predeceased her one and a half years ago. She is predeceased by her parents Mary (Thompson) Fitzsimmons and George Fitzsimmons.



A Memorial Service will follow at some future point. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be donated to Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or to the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.



Arrangements by Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store