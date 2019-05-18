|
Patricia A. (Lenihan) Foley, 82
Oxford - Patricia A. (Lenihan) Foley, 82, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Brookside Healthcare Center in Webster. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, John F. Foley Sr. who died in 2013. She is survived by three children, John F. Foley and his wife Anabelle of Charlton, Patrick J. Foley Concord, NC, and Colleen Rocheford and her husband Wayne of Charlton; her daughter-in-law, Debra (Sullivan) Foley of Worcester; her former daughter-in-law, Susan (Nissan) Bryant of Lawrenceville, GA; 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Lenihan who died in 2003; and a daughter, Robin Tremblay who died in 2019. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Francis J. and Blanche S. (Brennan) Lenihan, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 1978. She graduated from Burncoat High School in Worcester.
Mrs. Foley was a bookkeeper for many years, working for Krintzman's Mill in North Oxford, Chess King in Worcester, and Overhead Door in North Oxford. She was an election worker for many years for the town of Oxford. She was a member of St. Ann's Church in North Oxford and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary in Oxford. Mrs. Foley enjoyed her many years living at Huguenot Arms in Oxford. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to Foxwoods, listening to country music, and shopping.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours are Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church, P.O. Box 488, North Oxford, MA 01537.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019