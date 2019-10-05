Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
1938 - 2019
Patricia A. (Regan) Foley, 81

WORCESTER - Patricia A. (Regan) Foley, 81, passed away Thursday, October 3 at home surrounded by her children.

She leaves those three children, who loved her dearly, Kevin J. Foley of Worcester, Patricia A. Foley of Portland, OR and Erin K. Jeniski of Worcester; three grandchildren, Michelle, Morgan and Brittany; three-great grandchildren, Mayda, Callan and Finley and Pat's dearest life long, best friend, Dee Garrett of Worcester, as well her niece Loots and nephews Max and Jake.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of Earl V. Regan and Ann (Paradise) Montana and graduated from Commerce High School.

Patricia worked for many different companies in Worcester over the years.

Services will be private. Please remember her fondly and donate to a , that matters to you in her memory, every little bit makes a difference to those who need a helping hand. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
