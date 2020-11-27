1/1
Patricia (Kenney) Gardner
1941 - 2020
Patrica A. (Kenney) Gardner, 79

Northbridge - Patricia A. (Kenney) Gardner, 79, of Northbridge, died on Thursday, November 26th in the UMass Memorial Health Alliance – Clinton Hospital.

Patricia was married for 24 years to the late Ernest J. Gardner who died in 2010. She is survived by her two children, Dennis Lemire of Northbridge and Michelle Marcustry and her husband, John of Douglas; a sister, Jo-Ann Kenney of Worcester; 2 grandchildren, Jordan-Marie Marcustry and Logen Erickson and many nephews and nieces.

Patricia was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph Kenney and Jeannette (King) Pelletier and is also predeceased by two sisters, Jean Margolis and Anne Smith.

Mrs. Gardner worked for many years as a bobbin winder at the former Robinson Thread Company. Patricia was dedicated to her family and they were always her first priority. She was always the happiest when she was taking care of and spending time with her grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, December 2 at 11:30 AM in Saint Mary Cemetery, Granite Street Uxbridge for the burial services and on Tuesday, December 1 from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home for calling hours. Memorial contributions in memory of Patricia may be made to Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452.

Social distancing guidelines and face coverings in accordance with CDC guidelines will be required for the burial services and calling hours.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
