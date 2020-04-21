|
Patricia A. Grip, 82
SHREWSBURY/NORTHBOROUGH - Patricia A. (Welsh) Grip died peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and a short battle with COVID-19. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul S. Grip.
She is survived by her sister Sandy (Welsh) Tosi and her husband Carl; her six children and their spouses: Judy (Grip) Humphreyson and her husband Charlie; Steve Grip and his wife Angie; Doug Grip and his wife Karen; Sue (Grip) McCann and her husband Mike; Lori (Grip) Morrison and her husband Bill; and Patti Grip; and by her nine grandchildren: Katherine Humphreyson, Paul S. Grip III and his wife Shelby, Jessica (Grip) Pinette and her husband Ryan, Kristen Grip, Elizabeth Grip, Melissa Grip, Megan Grip, Kelan McCann, and Conor McCann; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Our family expresses sincere gratitude to all of the healthcare workers at Whitney Place and Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northborough, MA, who have taken such good care of our mother for the last nine years. Their dedication and care during the pandemic of COVID-19 has been awe-inspiring.
Born in 1937 in Queens, NY, Pat spent much of her life in Connecticut and Massachusetts. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Education at Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1959. She met the love of her life, Paul Grip, at Boston College and married in Riverside, CT in 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She spent 20+ years in Weston, CT raising her six children, was an active member of the Weston Garden Club, St. Francis of Assisi's Women's Guild and loved her monthly ladies' luncheons with friends Dottie and Helen. Pat provided daycare to infants for 12 years, worked next to her husband in his business, and took all six kids on their college tours and attended 24 Parents' Weekends. She loved going to Naples, FL and spending time with family and friends. Her legacy is being the wise mother who gave her children roots and wings.
Services will be held privately for Pat's family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please donate to (www.michaeljfoxfoundation.org). The BRITTON -SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Pat, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020