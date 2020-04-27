Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Guerra


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Guerra Obituary
Patricia M. (Powers) Guerra, 71,

Hopkinton - Patricia M. (Powers) Guerra, 71, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She is the best friend and beloved wife of Michael Guerra, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born August 6, 1948 in Milford, she is the daughter of the late Rose M. Powers. She is survived by her loved ones: Children, Corey Guerra and his wife, Sara of Whitinsville, MA, Kristie Joannides and her husband Joe of Newark, DE; Brother, Robert Powers and his wife, Linda, Sister, Kathy Locke and her husband Bob; Grandchildren, Micaela, Gianna, Luke (Guerra) Jack and Alexis (Joannides); Nieces and Nephews, Tracy, Gina, Jamie, Brian, Alex and Kevin; and far too many close cousins and friends to name. She retired from Milford Public Schools, where she worked for many years. She was previously employed at New England Power Company. Patti was passionate about many things, especially her grandchildren. Her and Mike loved to travel, where their travels often brought them close to Casinos where she could keep her competitive spirit sharp. She was also an avid and accomplished Seamstress and Knitter. Her family and friends are blessed to have many cherished possessions of her work. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Patti to , www.stjudes.org/donate.

Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com is honored to assist the Guerra Family.



Please visit us at – www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -