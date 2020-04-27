|
|
Patricia M. (Powers) Guerra, 71,
Hopkinton - Patricia M. (Powers) Guerra, 71, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She is the best friend and beloved wife of Michael Guerra, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born August 6, 1948 in Milford, she is the daughter of the late Rose M. Powers. She is survived by her loved ones: Children, Corey Guerra and his wife, Sara of Whitinsville, MA, Kristie Joannides and her husband Joe of Newark, DE; Brother, Robert Powers and his wife, Linda, Sister, Kathy Locke and her husband Bob; Grandchildren, Micaela, Gianna, Luke (Guerra) Jack and Alexis (Joannides); Nieces and Nephews, Tracy, Gina, Jamie, Brian, Alex and Kevin; and far too many close cousins and friends to name. She retired from Milford Public Schools, where she worked for many years. She was previously employed at New England Power Company. Patti was passionate about many things, especially her grandchildren. Her and Mike loved to travel, where their travels often brought them close to Casinos where she could keep her competitive spirit sharp. She was also an avid and accomplished Seamstress and Knitter. Her family and friends are blessed to have many cherished possessions of her work. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Patti to , www.stjudes.org/donate.
Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com is honored to assist the Guerra Family.
Please visit us at – www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020