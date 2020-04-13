|
Patricia M. (Quill) Henry, 76
WORCESTER - Patricia M. (Quill) Henry, 76 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.
Patricia was born on May 24, 1943 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Brown) Quill. She grew up in Worcester where she graduated from Commerce High School. Patricia worked as a cashier for the famous "SPAG'S,' and was also a distributor for Casual Male for many years. In 2008, Patricia and a few of her friends protested the chopping down of a beloved crab apple tree on the property of their housing complex by chaining themselves to a tree in lawn chairs at Francis Garden, This was something she was felt very passionate and proud about.
Patricia loved music, making homemade cards, puzzles and Chinese food.
Patricia is survived by her four children, Ronald E. Henry, Jr. and his partner Marybeth Greene of Milford, Steven S. Henry and his wife Kerry of Auburn, Debra Vi Coggans and her husband Joseph, III of Dudley and Paul Henry of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Nicole Henry of Shrewsbury, Michelle Henry of Worcester, Jason and Emily Henry both of Auburn, Jacqueline and Haley Coggans both of Dudley, Ashley Neal and her husband Justin of Austin, TX. And Danielle Henry of Columbia, SC; two great grandchildren, Hayden Neal & Roxanna Kroto; a brother William Quill of Worcester; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her former husband, Ronald E. Henry, Sr. on March 31, 2013; two brothers, James and Raymond Quill. She is also predeceased by a dear friend, Ethel Casey who passed on September 25, 2013.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Patricia will be held privately. A memorial service for Patricia is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations in Patricia's name to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories or to leave an online condolence for Patricia's family, please visit her personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020