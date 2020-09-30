Patricia L. Hinckley 62
Keene, NH - On Friday September 11, 2020 Patricia "Patty" Lee Hinckley, long time resident of Keene, New Hampshire passed away at the age of 62.
Patty was born on March 15, 1958 in Marlborough, MA to Orrin and Gertrude (Paine) Hinckley, a fact that she loved to tell people.
Patty spent her early years with her family in Marlborough before moving to Keene, New Hampshire at the age of 14 where she was an active member of the community for over 40 years. While living in Keene Patty had the pleasure of living with several great people including the late Phylis Eddy and the Boulay family. Always a hard worker, Patty has held many different jobs and volunteer positions throughout Keene including at the Monadnock Humane Society, Kapiloff Insurance, Chesco Inc, and Monadnock Developmental Services.
When not working Patty could usually be found enjoying some of her favorite things including sports, Tae Kwon Do, and crafts. A big Boston sports fan Patty loved to spend her down time watching and rooting for her favorite teams on TV, but she didn't just watch she was also quite the athlete herself. For many years Patty participated in the New Hampshire Special Olympics where she competed in some of her favorite sports including: Basketball, Softball, and Bowling where she won many awards and trophies which she was very proud of. In her later years Patty enjoyed attending games with her buddies the Boulay's and helping coach the Keene Unified basketball team.
Following her nephew David's lead Patty started to take Tae Kwon Do Classes at Rouleau's Tae Kwon Do where she worked extremely hard. Over the course of 20 years Patty learned her forms, which she loved to show off, and eventually became a Black belt competing in many competitions along the way.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Orrin, her sister Ethel Szanderoski of Brimfield, Ma, and her brother Robert Hinckley of Keene, NH. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Holland of Old Saybrook, Ct, her sister June Seagrave of Uxbridge, Ma, her sister Helen Gauthier of Fairhaven, Ma, her brother William Hinckley of Port Saint Lucie, FL, and her sister Corrinne Blair of Berlin, Ma. Patty is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephew who will miss her greatly.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene, NH on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 am, followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Bernard's Church, 185 Main Street Keene, NH at 12 noon. Burial with committal prayers will be on October 6th at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beach Street, Marlborough, Ma 01752.
All those in attendance for the visitation, mass at St. Bernard's Church and committal services are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distance requirements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Monadnock Developmental Services at121 Railroad Street Keene, NH 03431.
To view an online obituary or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com
.
Foley Funeral Home Inc.