Patricia M. Hine
Apr. 5 1925-Apr. 24 2020
WORCESTER - Patricia Marie (Crean) Hine, 95, a lifelong Worcester resident, passed away peacefully on April 24 2020 in Shrewsbury of coronavirus complications, following a period of declining health from Alzheimer's Disease.
Patricia was born on April 5 1925 to Katherine (Sullivan) and Frank Crean. She was married to the late Joseph F. Hine for sixty-five years. Pat leaves three daughters: Nancy (Gerard) Donnelly, Katherine Luksha, Joni (Jeffrey) Theodoss and eight grandchildren: Neil and Megan Donnelly, Kate, Matthew and Ethan Luksha, Caroline, Nathan and Patrick Theodoss. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and John Crean, as well as her beloved grandsons Joseph Donnelly and Nicholas Theodoss.
Pat graduated from Commerce High School and later served as an administrative assistant for the Office of Civil Defense in Worcester. She then enjoyed a long career as a reading tutor for the Worcester Public Schools at Clark Street and Columbus Park, from which she retired after twenty-two years.
Pat was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary and an active member of the Worcester philanthropic organizations Guild of Our Lady of Providence and The Friday Afternoon Club.
In their retirement, Pat and Joe embarked on many travel adventures which took them throughout the United States and Canada, Europe and the British Isles, returning to Ireland eight times for its people, culture, music and peaceful beauty.
Patricia was blessed with a cheerful, engaging personality. Her homes were full of warmth, laughter, loving camaraderie and the aroma of home-cooked meals. Whether at home on Burncoat Street or entertaining at Stiles Lake, Pat extended a genuine welcome to all who entered her door. Summers at Stiles and Cape Cod were the happiest days of her life. She treasured those summer days in Harwich with her dear friend of eighty years, Phyllis Pingeton.
Pat will be remembered for her smiling face she maintained until the end. She was the embodiment of a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Pat will be missed beyond measure, yet will live on in the hearts of those she left behind.
May she Rest in Peace.
Due to the world situation we are experiencing, funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester.
The family respectfully suggests that remembrance donations be made to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter of the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alz.org/manh.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020