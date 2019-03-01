|
Patricia T. (Bennett) Kelley, 83
WORCESTER - Patricia T. (Bennett) Kelley, 83 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Saint Vincent's Hospital.
Patricia was born in Worcester a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Daley) Bennett. She graduated from Worcester schools and had various jobs in the Worcester area but her most important job was being a wonderful mother to her five children.
Patricia's husband of 58 years, Donald A. Kelley, Sr. passed away in 2012. She is survived by her three children, Jim Kelley and his girlfriend Donna Jones of Fitchburg, Kathleen McCarthy and her husband John of Boylston and John Kelley and his wife Deborah of Dudley; a brother, Francis Bennett and his wife Gail of Maine; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; many nieces and nephews. She is survived by a son, Donald A. Kelley, Jr. who passed in 2017; a daughter, Theresa Kelley who passed in 2018; a brother, Thomas Bennett, Jr.; two sisters, Carol Allain and Mary St. Laurent.
Patricia's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 am in St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. There are no calling hours. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To share your thoughts and memoires of Patricia, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019