Patricia Kenary
Patricia E. Kenary

WORCESTER - Patricia E. Kenary, 62, of Worcester, passed away, Saturday, May 23rd in St. Vincent Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Maureen A. Gardner of Mashpee, two nephews, Kevin and Michael Gardner of Mashpee; one niece, Cynthia Best and a great-nephew, Jonathan P. Malesky of Grafton MA. She was predeceased by her two brothers, David J. Kenary and Michael A. Kenary.

Patricia was born in Worcester, the daughter of William and Lillian (Foley) Kenary and had worked for 37 years (7/6/1982-2/28/2019) in Public Safety as a Police and Fire Dispatcher for the City of Worcester. Her dedication and efficiency in her capacity as dispatcher has led many to reflect on their interactions with her, when time, speed and accuracy was of the essence, many public safety officers, both police and firefighters have credited her with preventing a bad situation from becoming worse. She will be sorely missed by all those that she interacted and worked with. Her life was her work and her greatest joy was time spent with family, friends and especially her co-workers. Her love and especially her laugh will always be remembered.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current situation. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
