|
|
Patricia Rae King, 18
Oxford - Patricia Rae King, 18, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Raymond A. and Debra A. (Perry) King of Oxford; her brother and sisters, David J. Foster of Lancaster, Kassidi A. Foster of Lancaster, Elizabeth S. King of Oxford, and Nicole T. King of Oxford; her paternal grandmother, Kay (Smallwood) King of New York; her Godmothers, Michele E. Santos of Oxford, and Kim M. LaPorte of Oxford; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Richard H. King who died in 2001; and her maternal grandparents, George A. Perry Jr. who died in 1989, and Priscilla M. (Balnis) Perry who died in 2004. She was born in Worcester and was a lifelong resident of Oxford.
Trish graduated from Bay Path R.V.T. High School in Charlton in June, and received the Most Athletic Award at Bay Path. Trish joined the U.S. Army before graduation and was set to report on June 18, 2019, to Fort Benning, GA, to follow her dream of driving tanks. She had a passion for all sports and especially loved playing softball, football, field hockey soccer, and basketball. She volunteered for the Massachusetts Special Olympics and enjoyed camping, fishing, and all outdoor activities. Trish loved life and spent every day living it to the fullest.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752, or to , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019