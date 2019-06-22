Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church
8 Wyoma Drive
Auburn, MA
View Map
Patricia Kopka


Patricia A. Kopka, 80

AUBURN - Patricia A. (Sherry) Kopka, 80, passed away at the Life Care Center in Auburn on Thursday June 20, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born in Worcester to the late George E. Sherry and Catherine V.

(Kennedy) Sherry, and had lived in Auburn for all of her adult life.

She leaves her husband of fifty-three years, Martin "Chick" Kopka of Auburn, her son, Patrick Kopka and wife Nancy and their children, Jack and Nick, of West Hartford, CT; her sister, Catherine "Kay" Malkasian and husband Paul of Winter Haven, FL and her brother George "Gige" Sherry and wife Judy of Porter, Maine.

Her life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn High School Athletic Department, 99 Auburn St, Auburn, MA 01501. BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn is handling arrangements for the Kopka family. To leave a note of condolence for Patricia's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019
