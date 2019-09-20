Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
24 Dudley Hill Rd
Dudley, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
24 Dudley Hill Rd
Dudley, MA
View Map
Patricia LaLiberty

Patricia LaLiberty Obituary
Patricia A. LaLiberty 65

DUDLEY - Patricia A. (Bielik) LaLiberty, age 65, of Dudley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 19, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ronald P. LaLiberty, her son Brian P. LaLiberty of Dudley, her mother Tessie (Godzik) Bielik of Webster, her brother Paul F. Bielik III of Dudley, her sister Mary M. Bielik of Webster, her mother-in-law Elizabeth LaLiberty of Webster, her sister-in-law Suzanne Mrazik and her husband John of Dudley, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Paul F. Bielik Jr of Webster.

Patricia was born December 15, 1953. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1971. She received her nursing degree from Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1974. She then went on for the next 40 years to pursue a dedicated nursing career. This included being a charge nurse on "Unit C" for many years at Hubbard Regional Hospital, a surgical day care nurse also at Hubbard Regional Hospital, and also as Dr. Suryakant Patel's office nurse. She then went on to the position of Nurse Manager at Christopher Heights in Worcester. In her later years, she worked as the Assistant Activities Director at Christopher Heights in Webster.

Patricia enjoyed summering at Harborside Village in Wellfleet, Cape Cod, and on the shores of Windi Haven on Webster Lake. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, watching old movies on the Turner Classic Movie channel, and walking the beaches along the coast of Rhode Island with her husband while he fished. She was also an avid sports fan, attending many Red Sox games. What she treasured most however, was spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shepro and his dedicated and compassionate staff at St. Vincent's Cancer and Wellness Center. We would also like to thank the Hospice Care Staff from Overlook VNA for their exceptional care and support.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday Sept. 27 at 7 PM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd. Dudley, MA. Her family will greet friends from 6 PM to 7 PM . Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Projects Fund at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd. Dudley, MA 01571. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Ave is assisting the family.www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
