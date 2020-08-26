Patricia Laplante

Patricia J. Laplante, 81Leominster - Patricia J. (Pruneau) Laplante, 81, of Leominster, formerly of Worcester passed away with her devoted husband and family by her side, Monday, August 24, 2020 after a long battle with Kidney disease.Born on April 26, 1939, in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Arthur "Art" and Florence "Polly" (Ellison, Pruneau) Pendell. In 1980, Pat married the "Love of her Life", David R. Laplante. A few years later they purchased and moved to a home in Leominster and lived there ever since. Pat with a flair for music and accomplished pianist, co-founded and operated the Music Towne Store on Lincoln Street in Worcester. She taught piano, organ and accordion lessons for many years both in the store and later out of her home studio. Pat was also an accomplished artist and loved painting and stained glass.Pat is survived by her husband David; a sister, Virginia (Ginger) Patton of Charlton; her mother in law, Nancy Laplante of Worcester, Kathy Laplante of Holden, Linda Watson and her husband Mark of Sturbridge, Lisa Genatossio and her husband Stephen of Holden and Scott Laplante of Worcester; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her niece Cherise (Chea) O'Day, her brother in law Vernal E Patton, her father in law, Roger Laplante, and brother in law Stephen Laplante.Patricia and David, traveled extensively, they especially loved Royal Caribbean Cruises to Alaska, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Europe. Over the last few years, they spent a lot of leisure time in Wells, Maine enjoying being near the ocean and visiting their favorite restaurant Billy's Chowder House.Funeral services and burial will be Private. There are no calling hours. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O.Box 14301, Cincinnati Ohio, 45250-0301 or the Salvation Army, National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria VA. 22314. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.