1/1
Patricia Laplante
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Laplante, 81

Leominster - Patricia J. (Pruneau) Laplante, 81, of Leominster, formerly of Worcester passed away with her devoted husband and family by her side, Monday, August 24, 2020 after a long battle with Kidney disease.

Born on April 26, 1939, in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Arthur "Art" and Florence "Polly" (Ellison, Pruneau) Pendell. In 1980, Pat married the "Love of her Life", David R. Laplante. A few years later they purchased and moved to a home in Leominster and lived there ever since. Pat with a flair for music and accomplished pianist, co-founded and operated the Music Towne Store on Lincoln Street in Worcester. She taught piano, organ and accordion lessons for many years both in the store and later out of her home studio. Pat was also an accomplished artist and loved painting and stained glass.

Pat is survived by her husband David; a sister, Virginia (Ginger) Patton of Charlton; her mother in law, Nancy Laplante of Worcester, Kathy Laplante of Holden, Linda Watson and her husband Mark of Sturbridge, Lisa Genatossio and her husband Stephen of Holden and Scott Laplante of Worcester; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her niece Cherise (Chea) O'Day, her brother in law Vernal E Patton, her father in law, Roger Laplante, and brother in law Stephen Laplante.

Patricia and David, traveled extensively, they especially loved Royal Caribbean Cruises to Alaska, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Europe. Over the last few years, they spent a lot of leisure time in Wells, Maine enjoying being near the ocean and visiting their favorite restaurant Billy's Chowder House.

Funeral services and burial will be Private. There are no calling hours. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O.Box 14301, Cincinnati Ohio, 45250-0301 or the Salvation Army, National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria VA. 22314. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved