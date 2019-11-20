|
|
Patricia A. LaPlume, 71
Worcester - Patricia A. (Mordas) LaPlume, 71, of Worcester passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. Patricia leaves her husband, Richard R. Rowen, her children, Donald LaPlume, Jr., Lori Carroll, Katrina Seyler, Joseph Mustakangas and Carl Mustakangas, 16 grandchildren and her sister, Irene Mazur of Gardner. She was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John S. and Mary (Jemalowski) Mordas and has lived in Worcester all of her life. Patricia was a graduate of the High School of Commerce.
Mrs. LaPlume was a school teacher for many years in the Head Start program with the Worcester Public Schools. She retired several years ago. Patricia loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach and going to bingo with Richard and friends. Patricia was a former member of St. John's Church.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. A calling hour will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM just before the service Saturday in the funeral home. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019