Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME
33 Ward St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME
33 Ward St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LaPlume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia LaPlume

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia LaPlume Obituary
Patricia A. LaPlume, 71

Worcester - Patricia A. (Mordas) LaPlume, 71, of Worcester passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. Patricia leaves her husband, Richard R. Rowen, her children, Donald LaPlume, Jr., Lori Carroll, Katrina Seyler, Joseph Mustakangas and Carl Mustakangas, 16 grandchildren and her sister, Irene Mazur of Gardner. She was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John S. and Mary (Jemalowski) Mordas and has lived in Worcester all of her life. Patricia was a graduate of the High School of Commerce.

Mrs. LaPlume was a school teacher for many years in the Head Start program with the Worcester Public Schools. She retired several years ago. Patricia loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach and going to bingo with Richard and friends. Patricia was a former member of St. John's Church.

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. A calling hour will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM just before the service Saturday in the funeral home. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -