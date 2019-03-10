|
Patricia Marie Macey
Morganton, GA - Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Marie Macey, age 67, of Squirrel Hunting Rd., Morganton, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday February 6, 2019 in the Erlanger Medical Center. Mrs. Macey was born on October 5, 1951 in Holden, MA., the daughter of the late James Hadley and the late Helen Premo Hadley. Pat worked for Lucent Technologies until her retirement, then became a Real Estate Agent for many years and at the time of her death was employed with Remax Town and Country Realty in Blairsville. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and knitting. She was a very outgoing person who loved people. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Mrs. Macey is preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Karyn Dupre.
Surviving Mrs. Macey are her loving husband and best friend of twenty nine years, Kevin Macey of Morganton, one daughter, Michelle Harmony of St. Petersburg, FL, one son and daughter in law, Jason and Kendel Hanson of Miramar Beach, FL, one sister and brother in law, Kathy and Brian Inman of Barre, MA, two brothers and sisters in law, James and Jane Hadley of Holden, and John and Cathy Hadley of West Boylston, MA, five grandchildren, Hunter, Gabe and Brody Hanson, Hanson and Hayden McCloud, several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Pat's life was held on Monday February 11, 2019 at the Mountain View Chapel with Minister Terry Stuart officiating. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019