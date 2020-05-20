|
Patricia McDonough, 83
Millbury - Patricia (McGrath) McDonough, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18th 2020 in Notre Dame Health Care Center.
Patricia's husband of 43 years, Peter M. McDonough passed in 2004. She leaves four children, Peter M. McDonough, Jr. and his wife, Debra of Virginia, Mary-Ellen and husband, Stanley F. Wilczynski of Sutton, Thomas E. McDonough of Millbury and Kevin P. McDonough and his wife Minh Hoan of Florida. She also leaves two grandchildren Dan Wilczynski of Millbury and Karina McDonough of Florida as well as a great granddaughter Lila Wilczynski; sister, Ann McGrath of Worcester. She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Ellen (Flanagan) McGrath.
Patricia was a graduate of Worcester State College and taught in Millbury Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed singing, watching her children participate in sports and plays. She loved the ocean and was very fond of Moody Beach and Ogunquit in Maine.
Due to current gathering and health restrictions, all services were held in private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity that helps the Millbury Public School System. Please visit Patricia's tribute page, where a message of condolence can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020