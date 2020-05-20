Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McDonough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McDonough Obituary
Patricia McDonough, 83

Millbury - Patricia (McGrath) McDonough, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18th 2020 in Notre Dame Health Care Center.

Patricia's husband of 43 years, Peter M. McDonough passed in 2004. She leaves four children, Peter M. McDonough, Jr. and his wife, Debra of Virginia, Mary-Ellen and husband, Stanley F. Wilczynski of Sutton, Thomas E. McDonough of Millbury and Kevin P. McDonough and his wife Minh Hoan of Florida. She also leaves two grandchildren Dan Wilczynski of Millbury and Karina McDonough of Florida as well as a great granddaughter Lila Wilczynski; sister, Ann McGrath of Worcester. She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Ellen (Flanagan) McGrath.

Patricia was a graduate of Worcester State College and taught in Millbury Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed singing, watching her children participate in sports and plays. She loved the ocean and was very fond of Moody Beach and Ogunquit in Maine.

Due to current gathering and health restrictions, all services were held in private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity that helps the Millbury Public School System. Please visit Patricia's tribute page, where a message of condolence can be left for the family.

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -