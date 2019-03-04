Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Patricia McHugh Obituary
Patricia McHugh, 72

Worcester - Patricia McHugh, 72, passed away on February 23, 2019 at St. Francis Rehabilitation Center, 101 Plantation St., Worcester.

Sincere thanks to the caregivers and staff at St. Francis for the kind and compassionate care they provided Patty. She was very strong and courageous in her long battle with cancer.

Patty graduated from St. Peter's High School, Worcester, in the Class of 1963.

She was a switch board operator at A.T. & T. for many years and later at Assumption College in Worcester.

Her favorite vacation was visiting the beautiful island of Bermuda.

She leaves two brothers.

Funeral services are private. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
