Patricia Murphy-Knight
WORCESTER - Patricia A. Murphy-Knight, 83, of Worcester, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.
Her husband Richard B. Knight died in 1998.
Patricia leaves two brothers, Timothy J. Murphy Jr. and his wife Judith of Millbury, and Gerard D. Murphy and his wife Bridget of Amelia Island, Fla.; four sisters, Joan M. Maloney of Northborough, Mary Ellen Lapierre of Fort Myers, Fla., Martha A. Pike and her husband Dr. Ronald Pike of Naples, Fla., and Eileen P. Johannett and her companion John Abbe of West Boylston; a stepson, Peter S. Knight; two stepdaughters, Julie Ann Trocchio and Susan E. Knight; five step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was born in Worcester, daughter of Timothy J. and Mary T. (White) Murphy and lived in Worcester all her life. She was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.
Patricia began her career as a clerk in the offices of the former Rockwood Sprinkler Co. on Harlow Street in Worcester. She followed to work for 15 years as an admitting officer at Hahnemann Hospital.
She retired from the medical offices of Lincoln Ob-Gyn Associates. Pat also operated a flower business called Designs by Patricia.
Pat was a longtime member of Our Lady of Providence Parish and the Catholic Daughters of America.
Graveside funeral services at Saint John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, 559 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020